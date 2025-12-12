Madhya Pradesh Declared Naxal-Free Ahead of Schedule

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav celebrated a significant milestone on Friday as he declared the state free of Naxalism, a goal achieved ahead of the scheduled deadline set for March 31, 2026. The announcement highlights the state's success in combating Left-wing extremism under Yadav's leadership.

Upon taking office on December 13, 2023, Yadav prioritized eradicating Naxalism, which had plagued the region for decades. His administration implemented a strategy that led to the Naxal-free status, underscoring the effectiveness of a cohesive approach involving enhanced internal systems and police operations.

Reflecting on past challenges, the Chief Minister criticized Congress governments for their lack of decisive action against Naxals since the issue emerged in the region in 1990. Yadav's government offered Naxalites a choice: surrender or face decisive police action, resulting in multiple high-profile surrenders and the eventual declaration of victory over Naxalism in the state.

