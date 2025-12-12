Tezpur University Unrest: Students Agree to Exams Amidst Shutdown
Tezpur University's students agreed to participate in end-term exams while continuing their shutdown to demand an inquiry into alleged financial irregularities by Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh. All other campus activities remain suspended, with increased shutdown plans post-examinations unless demands are addressed by authorities.
- Country:
- India
Tezpur University students have consented to sit for end-term examinations amid ongoing protests demanding an inquiry into alleged financial misconduct by Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh, calling for his removal.
Despite agreeing to exams at the request of acting VC Dhurba Kumar Bhattacharya, a shutdown persists across the university's functions, signaling determination among students to see their demands met.
The unrest includes allegations of disrespect toward cultural icon Zubeen Garg and questions over university governance, with protesters planning intensified shutdown measures after exams should resolution not be reached.
