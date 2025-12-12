Tragic Collision: Motorcyclist Loses Life in Beed

A tragic accident claimed the life of a 40-year-old motorcyclist in Beed district on Wednesday evening. The rider, identified as Vishwas, alias Rajabhau Shivaji Baglane, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to local authorities, the fatal incident happened when a bus, operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, collided with Baglane's two-wheeler near Kakadhira on Beed-Ahilyanagar road.

A police investigation has been launched, and a case has been filed against the bus driver, who allegedly caused the crash due to speeding.

(With inputs from agencies.)