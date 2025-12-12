Tragic Collision: Motorcyclist Loses Life in Beed
A 40-year-old motorcyclist, Vishwas alias Rajabhau Shivaji Baglane, was killed in a collision with a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus in Beed district. The incident occurred near Kakadhira on the Beed-Ahilyanagar road. Police have registered a case against the bus driver.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 12-12-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 16:07 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident claimed the life of a 40-year-old motorcyclist in Beed district on Wednesday evening. The rider, identified as Vishwas, alias Rajabhau Shivaji Baglane, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to local authorities, the fatal incident happened when a bus, operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, collided with Baglane's two-wheeler near Kakadhira on Beed-Ahilyanagar road.
A police investigation has been launched, and a case has been filed against the bus driver, who allegedly caused the crash due to speeding.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Health Minister Tackles Corruption with Digital Shift
Maharashtra's Political Chessboard: Mahayuti's Unified Election Strategy
New Task Force in Maharashtra Targets Child Malnutrition Crisis
Maharashtra Greenlights New Police Stations in Mumbai for Enhanced Law Enforcement
COVID-19 Deaths Rise Despite Fewer Cases in Maharashtra