Karnataka's Bold Move to Reclaim Lakes

Karnataka aims to clear encroachments from its 41,849 lakes before the next Budget. Minister N S Boseraju highlighted financial self-sustaining strategies through fishing rights auctions. Community participation is key, with revitalized lake users' associations playing a critical role. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar emphasized the need for strong institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 16-12-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 21:42 IST
Karnataka's Bold Move to Reclaim Lakes
  Country:
  India

Karnataka Minister N S Boseraju announced on Tuesday a target to eliminate encroachments from all state lakes prior to the forthcoming Budget.

At a Lake Management Workshop for Lake Users' Associations' leaders, Boseraju emphasized the state's dedication to safeguarding waterbodies, stating that the encroachment clearance drive is accelerating.

Currently, 6,500 lakes still face encroachments out of 41,849 waterbodies. The minister revealed plans to make lake management financially viable by auctioning fishing rights and bolstering community-based management institutions. In a collaborative stance, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar called for community-driven institutions to enhance groundwater levels and reinforce lake users' associations.

