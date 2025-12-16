Karnataka's Bold Move to Reclaim Lakes

Karnataka Minister N S Boseraju announced on Tuesday a target to eliminate encroachments from all state lakes prior to the forthcoming Budget.

At a Lake Management Workshop for Lake Users' Associations' leaders, Boseraju emphasized the state's dedication to safeguarding waterbodies, stating that the encroachment clearance drive is accelerating.

Currently, 6,500 lakes still face encroachments out of 41,849 waterbodies. The minister revealed plans to make lake management financially viable by auctioning fishing rights and bolstering community-based management institutions. In a collaborative stance, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar called for community-driven institutions to enhance groundwater levels and reinforce lake users' associations.

