Bihar Man Arrested for Impersonating Candidate in Railway Exam

A man was detained in Ranchi under allegations of impersonation during a railway recruitment exam. Officials revealed that the individual, identified as Lalu Kumar, was posing as another candidate at a private testing center.

During the fingerprint verification process, authorities intercepted Kumar, who was attempting the Railway Group D examination on behalf of his brother-in-law. Police responded swiftly to the incident, leading to Kumar's arrest on charges of impersonation.

Kumar has since been placed in judicial custody following a court appearance. The Railway Recruitment Board is conducting the Group-D exam for 32,438 positions nationwide, ongoing from November 27 to January 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)