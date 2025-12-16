Left Menu

Bihar Man Arrested for Impersonating Candidate in Railway Exam

A man from Bihar was arrested in Ranchi for allegedly impersonating a candidate in a railway recruitment exam. Lalu Kumar, alias Anish Kumar, was caught during the fingerprint authentication process. He was appearing in the exam for his brother-in-law and is now in judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 16-12-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 22:25 IST
Bihar Man Arrested for Impersonating Candidate in Railway Exam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man was detained in Ranchi under allegations of impersonation during a railway recruitment exam. Officials revealed that the individual, identified as Lalu Kumar, was posing as another candidate at a private testing center.

During the fingerprint verification process, authorities intercepted Kumar, who was attempting the Railway Group D examination on behalf of his brother-in-law. Police responded swiftly to the incident, leading to Kumar's arrest on charges of impersonation.

Kumar has since been placed in judicial custody following a court appearance. The Railway Recruitment Board is conducting the Group-D exam for 32,438 positions nationwide, ongoing from November 27 to January 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025