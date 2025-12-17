Left Menu

Congress Rallies Against Alleged BJP Misuse of Power

Congress staged a protest in Raipur, accusing BJP of misusing investigative agencies after a Delhi court dismissed money laundering charges in the National Herald case. Police prevented party leaders from marching to the BJP office. The protest followed accusations against the BJP of undermining democratic values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 17-12-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 23:00 IST
Congress Rallies Against Alleged BJP Misuse of Power
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress took to the streets in Raipur on Wednesday, voicing strong accusations against the BJP for allegedly misusing investigative agencies. The protest was sparked after a Delhi court chose not to acknowledge money laundering charges against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Congress members aimed to surround the BJP's city office but were thwarted by a substantial police presence. Key leaders, including Deepak Baij and Bhupesh Baghel, were held back by law enforcement officers at key junctions.

The fervent march underscored serious allegations from Congress leaders, insisting the BJP has maliciously targeted opposition figures over the years. Despite police intervention, Congress officials vowed to protect democratic values and resist any intimidation efforts by the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025