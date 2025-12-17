Congress Rallies Against Alleged BJP Misuse of Power

The Congress took to the streets in Raipur on Wednesday, voicing strong accusations against the BJP for allegedly misusing investigative agencies. The protest was sparked after a Delhi court chose not to acknowledge money laundering charges against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Congress members aimed to surround the BJP's city office but were thwarted by a substantial police presence. Key leaders, including Deepak Baij and Bhupesh Baghel, were held back by law enforcement officers at key junctions.

The fervent march underscored serious allegations from Congress leaders, insisting the BJP has maliciously targeted opposition figures over the years. Despite police intervention, Congress officials vowed to protect democratic values and resist any intimidation efforts by the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)