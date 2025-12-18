Karnataka's Campaign to Eradicate Drug Menace
Karnataka is taking stringent measures against drug trafficking, deporting over 300 foreign students and seizing massive quantities of drugs. Under the leadership of Home Minister G Parameshwara, the state aims to become drug-free, with consistent crackdowns and increased police accountability.
The Karnataka government, led by Home Minister G Parameshwara, has intensified its battle against drug trafficking in the state. In a robust campaign, over 300 foreign students involved in drug-related activities have been deported, and significant quantities of drugs have been seized.
The movement has seen authorities confiscate over 10,787 kg of drugs in 2023 and continue to make substantial seizures in subsequent years. Parameshwara highlighted the establishment's dedication to tackling the issue, with the initiative receiving full support from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Committed to sustained efforts, the government has empowered police to act decisively under the NDPS Act. This has included regular raids and promoting awareness in educational institutions to deter drug involvement among youth.
