Pakistan Hockey's Surprising Coaching Swap

In an unexpected development, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has replaced current head coach, Australia's Colin Batch, with former Olympian Manzoor ul Hasan ahead of the FIH Pro Nations League and the World Cup.

Players have expressed shock over the decision. A player, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the change as a "recipe for disaster." Batch, known for his expertise in modern hockey, was expected to lead the team through two major tournaments, but the PHF's announcement has altered those plans significantly.

The PHF, in an effort to reshape the coaching structure, named a new national selection committee led by Olympian Samiullah Khan. Ayaz Mahmood has been assigned as the head coach for the junior team. Amid the changes, Pakistan is set to compete in the World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands, marking their return after eight years.

(With inputs from agencies.)