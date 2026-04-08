Zelenskiy Welcomes Ceasefire, Eyes Diplomatic Progress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has shown support for the recent ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran. In a statement made on Wednesday, Zelenskiy also expressed Ukraine's willingness to 'respond in kind' should Russian strikes come to a halt.

Zelenskiy emphasized that Ukraine has consistently advocated for a ceasefire in the ongoing European conflict instigated by Russia against Ukraine. His statement underlined the importance of diplomacy in achieving sustainable peace.

Additionally, Zelenskiy mentioned that Ukraine supports the ceasefire efforts in the Middle East and the Gulf, which could lead to broader diplomatic initiatives. The President conveyed his thoughts on the matter via a post on the social media platform, X.