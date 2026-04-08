With all money they ''looted'', DMK has put together a ''cash-box'' alliance: TVK chief Vijay alleges in Tirunelveli.
PTI | Tirunelveli | Updated: 08-04-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 14:16 IST
- Country:
- India
With all money they ''looted'', DMK has put together a ''cash-box'' alliance: TVK chief Vijay alleges in Tirunelveli.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
TVK Chief Vijay's Fiery Rally Against DMK's 'Caretaker Government'
If CM Stalin had full powers, Tirunelveli campaigning event would not have happened: TVK chief Vijay.
This might be just election for others, but for those with TVK, this is emotion: Actor-politician Vijay in Tirunelveli.
Nomination Drama: TVK Faces Setback in Electoral Debut
Political Clash: Kerala CM Vijayan and Telangana's Reddy in Heated Exchange