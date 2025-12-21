Tragic String of Assaults Plagues Bhubaneswar

An alleged rape involving a 17-year-old girl has sent shockwaves through Bhubaneswar, Odisha, as police arrested two suspects in the case.

The incident reportedly unfolded on December 18, when the suspects lured the girl under the guise of a data entry job offer, leading her to a rented house where the assault took place.

A police investigation is ongoing, and a related case was registered at Shaheed Nagar Police Station. The arrest follows another similar incident on December 10, highlighting a concerning trend of sexual violence in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)