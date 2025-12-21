Left Menu

Tragic String of Assaults Plagues Bhubaneswar

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on December 18. Two suspects have been arrested for the assault, which occurred in a rented house under the false pretenses of a job offer. This marks the city’s second such case in 10 days.

Updated: 21-12-2025 10:07 IST
An alleged rape involving a 17-year-old girl has sent shockwaves through Bhubaneswar, Odisha, as police arrested two suspects in the case.

The incident reportedly unfolded on December 18, when the suspects lured the girl under the guise of a data entry job offer, leading her to a rented house where the assault took place.

A police investigation is ongoing, and a related case was registered at Shaheed Nagar Police Station. The arrest follows another similar incident on December 10, highlighting a concerning trend of sexual violence in the city.

