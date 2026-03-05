Emerging Markets Rebound Amid Middle East Tensions

Emerging market equities and currencies bounced back on Thursday, bolstered by a rebound in Asian markets after significant drops earlier in the week. This rebound comes amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, where conflict developments remain in investor focus.

The MSCI index of emerging market equities, heavily weighted with Asian stocks, rose 2.5%, partially offsetting an over 8% decline across the previous three sessions. The conflict in the Middle East saw Iran launch missiles at Israel, escalating tensions and impacting global markets.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical chokepoint for global oil supplies, leading to soaring oil and gas prices as Iran asserts control over passage during wartime. This spike in energy costs raises inflation concerns, particularly for Asian economies dependent on oil imports. Financial institutions, like UAE's central bank, remain resilient while monitoring these regional developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)