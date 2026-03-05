Emerging Markets Rebound Amid Middle East Tensions
Emerging market equities and currencies experienced a recovery as Asian markets rebounded after prior losses. The ongoing Middle East conflict, particularly Iran's missile launches at Israel, has impacted global markets and maritime traffic, with soaring oil prices and concerns about inflation affecting Asian economies heavily reliant on oil imports.
Emerging market equities and currencies bounced back on Thursday, bolstered by a rebound in Asian markets after significant drops earlier in the week. This rebound comes amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, where conflict developments remain in investor focus.
The MSCI index of emerging market equities, heavily weighted with Asian stocks, rose 2.5%, partially offsetting an over 8% decline across the previous three sessions. The conflict in the Middle East saw Iran launch missiles at Israel, escalating tensions and impacting global markets.
The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical chokepoint for global oil supplies, leading to soaring oil and gas prices as Iran asserts control over passage during wartime. This spike in energy costs raises inflation concerns, particularly for Asian economies dependent on oil imports. Financial institutions, like UAE's central bank, remain resilient while monitoring these regional developments.
