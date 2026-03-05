Left Menu

Emerging Markets Rebound Amid Middle East Tensions

Emerging market equities and currencies experienced a recovery as Asian markets rebounded after prior losses. The ongoing Middle East conflict, particularly Iran's missile launches at Israel, has impacted global markets and maritime traffic, with soaring oil prices and concerns about inflation affecting Asian economies heavily reliant on oil imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:05 IST
Emerging Markets Rebound Amid Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Emerging market equities and currencies bounced back on Thursday, bolstered by a rebound in Asian markets after significant drops earlier in the week. This rebound comes amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, where conflict developments remain in investor focus.

The MSCI index of emerging market equities, heavily weighted with Asian stocks, rose 2.5%, partially offsetting an over 8% decline across the previous three sessions. The conflict in the Middle East saw Iran launch missiles at Israel, escalating tensions and impacting global markets.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical chokepoint for global oil supplies, leading to soaring oil and gas prices as Iran asserts control over passage during wartime. This spike in energy costs raises inflation concerns, particularly for Asian economies dependent on oil imports. Financial institutions, like UAE's central bank, remain resilient while monitoring these regional developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPSC Rank Controversy: The Tale of Two Akanksha Singhs

UPSC Rank Controversy: The Tale of Two Akanksha Singhs

 India
2
Kerala Nurses Demand Fair Wages, Threaten Indefinite Strike

Kerala Nurses Demand Fair Wages, Threaten Indefinite Strike

 India
3
RSP's Historic Election Victory in Nepal

RSP's Historic Election Victory in Nepal

 India
4
Xi Jinping's Call to Arms: A Corruption-Free Military

Xi Jinping's Call to Arms: A Corruption-Free Military

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026