Escalation in Bangladesh: Another Political Leader Shot Amid Rising Tensions

In the wake of activist Osman Hadi's assassination, another political figure, Motaleb Shikdar, was shot in Khulna. The incident highlights increasing unrest in Bangladesh. Shikdar is critically injured, while authorities have intensified security measures. Protests erupt as citizens demand justice for Hadi's assassination.

Updated: 22-12-2025 14:20 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Bangladesh

Just days following the assassination of Bangladeshi activist Inqaib Moncho leader Osman Hadi, tensions have escalated with the shooting of another political leader in Khulna. According to BD News, Motaleb Shikdar, affiliated with Jatiya Sramik Shakti, was critically injured in a broad daylight attack.

The incident, occurring shortly before noon in the Sonadanga area, was confirmed by National Citizen Party (NCP) officials. Mahmudah Mitu, Joint Chief Organiser of the NCP, posted about Shikdar's condition on social media, underscoring the severity of the attack.

Local residents swiftly responded, aiding in transporting Shikdar to Khulna Medical College Hospital. In light of the violence, authorities have bolstered security at key locations as Bangladesh grapples with unrest following Hadi's assassination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

