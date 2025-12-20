Controversy Erupts Over VB-G RAM G Bill: Impacts on Rural Employment and MGNREGA
The passage of the VB-G RAM G Bill by the Parliament has sparked accusations from the opposition, led by Sonia Gandhi, against the Centre for undermining MGNREGA. BJP's Dubey questions the opposition's stance on aiding the poor, amid debate over the renaming of the iconic Act associated with Mahatma Gandhi.
The VB-G RAM G Bill's approval has intensified political discord, with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi condemning the Centre for allegedly dismantling MGNREGA. She claims the scheme, a lifeline during the pandemic, is being weakened, thereby sidelining rural welfare. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey counters, probing the opposition's commitment to the impoverished.
A contentious dialogue surrounds the renaming of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. Dubey cites historical arguments about the non-use of Gandhi's name in official capacities; however, the opposition views it as an erasure of Gandhi's enduring legacy.
The bill, expanding rural employment from 100 to 125 days per household, faces scrutiny. With financial responsibility shared between the central and state governments, opponents argue it's yet another maneuver to undermine a once 'revolutionary step' in rural development.
