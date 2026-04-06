Tribunal Orders NHAI to Address Environmental Violation in Delhi Wetland
The National Green Tribunal ordered the National Highways Authority of India to take corrective actions for building highway pillars inside a protected pond in Delhi. The NHAI's construction in Goyla Khurd village violated environmental norms and wetland protection rules. The tribunal directed future transparency in environmental disclosures.
- Country:
- India
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has called on the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to implement restorative measures after highway pillars were constructed inside a protected pond in Goyla Khurd village, Delhi. The tribunal initiated suo motu proceedings based on reports highlighting this environmental violation by NHAI.
During the hearing, the tribunal emphasized the construction's infringement on designated wetland areas and the lack of disclosure from NHAI regarding impacts on the pond. Justice Prakash Shrivastava, alongside expert member A Senthil Vel, led the hearing, stressing the need for adherence to environmental norms.
The tribunal directed NHAI to undertake future transparent disclosures about potential impacts on natural water resources during construction. Further, the MoEF&CC and Delhi Pollution Control Committee will assess the damage and necessary remedial steps, demanding NHAI's compliance within six months.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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