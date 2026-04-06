Tribunal Orders NHAI to Address Environmental Violation in Delhi Wetland

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has called on the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to implement restorative measures after highway pillars were constructed inside a protected pond in Goyla Khurd village, Delhi. The tribunal initiated suo motu proceedings based on reports highlighting this environmental violation by NHAI.

During the hearing, the tribunal emphasized the construction's infringement on designated wetland areas and the lack of disclosure from NHAI regarding impacts on the pond. Justice Prakash Shrivastava, alongside expert member A Senthil Vel, led the hearing, stressing the need for adherence to environmental norms.

The tribunal directed NHAI to undertake future transparent disclosures about potential impacts on natural water resources during construction. Further, the MoEF&CC and Delhi Pollution Control Committee will assess the damage and necessary remedial steps, demanding NHAI's compliance within six months.

(With inputs from agencies.)