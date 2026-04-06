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Bengal's Battle for Ballots: The Tribunal Tangle

Thousands in West Bengal queued before tribunals to contest deletion from voter rolls. For many, this legal recourse follows rejection in initial reviews. With over 23 lakh affected, the courts are the last appeal. Intense emotions and determined pleas characterize the final push to regain electoral inclusion in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:38 IST
Bengal's Battle for Ballots: The Tribunal Tangle
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Thousands of West Bengal residents queued for hours on Monday in front of newly established tribunals, set up to address their appeals after their names were struck off the electoral rolls. The tribunals represent a final attempt for these citizens to regain their voting rights for the upcoming elections.

Amid security presence and political party camps, emotions ran high as individuals like Md Mustafa and Mahinder Singh expressed frustration over bureaucratic hurdles. Mustafa shared how his family's documentation was dismissed despite repeated submissions, while Singh voiced incredulity at the omission of his entire family from the voter list.

The Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision process recently deleted names affecting around 23 lakh voters. For many, including Bipasha Baidya and Anwara Bibi, the tribunals offer a glimmer of hope to secure their rights before the midnight deadline seals the rolls for 152 constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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