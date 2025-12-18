Left Menu

Long Wait Ahead: Navigating US Visa Delays

The waiting period for US visa interviews in India is up to 10 months, as detailed in a government report. Various categories, such as business, tourist, and student visas, show uneven waiting times across Indian cities. Recent US policy changes emphasize national security in visa adjudication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The waiting period for securing a US visa interview appointment in India is reaching daunting lengths, with business or tourist visas now taking up to 10 months. This was disclosed in a government report shared in Parliament, directly addressing variances in waiting times.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh noted that the US has underscored each visa adjudication as a national security decision, resulting in significant procedural changes. Key categories affected include student, business, and tourist visas.

While the F, M, and J visas face shorter waiting periods of 0.5 months at the US Embassy, discrepancies arise with business and tourist visas requiring wait times up to 9.5 months in Mumbai. The government reassures ongoing engagement with the US to facilitate smoother processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

