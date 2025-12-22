Left Menu

Violent Spree: Anantapur's Shocking Night of Crime

Ajay was arrested after a violent spree in Anantapur, where he stabbed three people, including a police inspector. The incidents ensued over a dispute that arose while consuming alcohol. The local police confirmed the incidents, promising strict legal actions against such criminal behavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anantapur | Updated: 22-12-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 21:51 IST
A man identified as Ajay was apprehended following a stabbing spree in Anantapur, leaving three individuals, including a police inspector, injured, according to local authorities on Monday.

The series of events unfolded late Sunday night during a drinking session when Ajay allegedly attacked Chakali Raja amid an argument. The altercation escalated, resulting in Raja being severely injured and hospitalized.

Continuing his violent streak, Ajay later attacked an autorickshaw driver. When police found him hiding in an orchard, he stabbed Inspector Srikant, who then retaliated by shooting Ajay in the leg. Both the inspector and Ajay are currently receiving treatment, and authorities vow stringent action against such offenders.

