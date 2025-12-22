Left Menu

Judgement Day: Awaited Verdict on Christian Michel's Release

Christian James Michel's plea for release from a CBI case related to the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam is under judicial review. The Delhi court will announce its decision on December 23. Michel argues he served the maximum sentence. He was previously released from a money laundering case linked to the scandal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 19:01 IST
Judgement Day: Awaited Verdict on Christian Michel's Release
  • Country:
  • India

The fate of Christian James Michel, embroiled in the controversial AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, hangs in the balance as a Delhi court reserves its order on his plea for release. Accused of being a 'middleman' in the notorious deal, Michel has already spent seven years in custody, which he contends is the maximum period prescribed for his charges.

Judge Sanjay Jindal is set to announce the decision on December 23, providing further clarity in this high-profile case. Michel's plea reflects his attempt to secure freedom after being recently released from custody in a related money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

Extradited from Dubai in 2018, Michel faces accusations of aiding the siphoning of funds and facilitating kickbacks for officials to procure the VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland—an agreement estimated to have cost the Indian exchequer approximately 398.21 million euros. The scandal has generated widespread scrutiny over defence procurement practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025