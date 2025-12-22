Judgement Day: Awaited Verdict on Christian Michel's Release
Christian James Michel's plea for release from a CBI case related to the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam is under judicial review. The Delhi court will announce its decision on December 23. Michel argues he served the maximum sentence. He was previously released from a money laundering case linked to the scandal.
The fate of Christian James Michel, embroiled in the controversial AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, hangs in the balance as a Delhi court reserves its order on his plea for release. Accused of being a 'middleman' in the notorious deal, Michel has already spent seven years in custody, which he contends is the maximum period prescribed for his charges.
Judge Sanjay Jindal is set to announce the decision on December 23, providing further clarity in this high-profile case. Michel's plea reflects his attempt to secure freedom after being recently released from custody in a related money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.
Extradited from Dubai in 2018, Michel faces accusations of aiding the siphoning of funds and facilitating kickbacks for officials to procure the VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland—an agreement estimated to have cost the Indian exchequer approximately 398.21 million euros. The scandal has generated widespread scrutiny over defence procurement practices.
