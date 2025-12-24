Left Menu

Tensions in Karbi Anglong: A Clash of Communities

The ongoing conflict in Karbi Anglong, Assam, revolves around land disputes between Karbi and Bihari communities, leading to violence and the loss of life. Security measures are intense, with internet suspensions and additional forces deployed. Government interventions aim to resolve tensions through dialogue and negotiation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Diphu | Updated: 24-12-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 13:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The situation in Karbi Anglong, Assam, remains tense but has been brought under control, according to officials. Recent violence resulted in two deaths and numerous injuries, including to high-ranking police officers. Efforts are underway to maintain peace in this region, fraught with community clashes.

The conflict between the Karbi and Bihari communities centers on allegations of illegal encroachments on grazing reserves. Violent altercations erupted, with agitators employing stones, sticks, and even bows and arrows. Police intervention, including baton charges and the firing of tear gas, was used to disperse the aggressive mobs.

The Assam government and the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council are seeking a peaceful resolution through dialogue. Talks involving community leaders and officials are scheduled as tensions remain high. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed deep concern over the loss of life and offered support to affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

