Outrage in Odisha: Ten-Year-Old's Tragic Demise Sparks Mass Protests
A tragic incident in Odisha's Bhadrak district has led to widespread protests. A 10-year-old girl was found raped and murdered, leading to the arrest of a suspect. Locals protested, demanding swift action. Authorities have pledged to tackle illegal activities in the area amidst public outrage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadrak | Updated: 24-12-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 13:52 IST
In a harrowing incident that has sent shockwaves through Odisha's Bhadrak district, a 10-year-old girl was discovered dead, allegedly raped and murdered, according to police reports on Wednesday.
The crime was unveiled when locals discovered the child's bloodied body near a bush on Tuesday evening in Baligaon, sparking immediate public outrage and protests.
Authorities have arrested a suspect from Jagatsinghpur district. Police have heightened efforts to combat illegal activities, including unauthorized shops and illicit liquor sales, in response to community concerns.
