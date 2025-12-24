Left Menu

Outrage in Odisha: Ten-Year-Old's Tragic Demise Sparks Mass Protests

A tragic incident in Odisha's Bhadrak district has led to widespread protests. A 10-year-old girl was found raped and murdered, leading to the arrest of a suspect. Locals protested, demanding swift action. Authorities have pledged to tackle illegal activities in the area amidst public outrage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadrak | Updated: 24-12-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 13:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident that has sent shockwaves through Odisha's Bhadrak district, a 10-year-old girl was discovered dead, allegedly raped and murdered, according to police reports on Wednesday.

The crime was unveiled when locals discovered the child's bloodied body near a bush on Tuesday evening in Baligaon, sparking immediate public outrage and protests.

Authorities have arrested a suspect from Jagatsinghpur district. Police have heightened efforts to combat illegal activities, including unauthorized shops and illicit liquor sales, in response to community concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

