Israel's Unyielding Stance: No Full Military Withdrawal from Gaza

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced the military won't fully withdraw from Gaza due to security concerns, despite a U.S.-supported peace plan with Hamas. He outlined plans for a civilian-military unit and emphasized protecting Israeli citizens. Katz spoke at a West Bank ceremony discussing new housing developments and sovereignty ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 23-12-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a recent statement, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz revealed that the military has no intentions of withdrawing completely from the Gaza Strip, citing security concerns. Despite the existence of a U.S.-backed peace agreement with Hamas, Katz announced the formation of a civilian-military army unit to ensure Israeli defenses within the region.

Katz emphasized Israel's commitment to security during a speech that recalled the October 7, 2023, Hamas raid on Israel. He assured that while military layoffs in northern Gaza will occur, Nahal units will replace displaced Israeli communities, reflecting a continued military presence to shield Israeli citizens.

The announcement was made during a ceremony in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where Katz also discussed advancing settlements there and achieving sovereignty. As housing units are slated for development in Beit El, the issue of Israeli settlements is expected to be a pivotal topic in the upcoming 2026 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

