Israel's Unyielding Stance: No Full Military Withdrawal from Gaza

In a recent statement, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz revealed that the military has no intentions of withdrawing completely from the Gaza Strip, citing security concerns. Despite the existence of a U.S.-backed peace agreement with Hamas, Katz announced the formation of a civilian-military army unit to ensure Israeli defenses within the region.

Katz emphasized Israel's commitment to security during a speech that recalled the October 7, 2023, Hamas raid on Israel. He assured that while military layoffs in northern Gaza will occur, Nahal units will replace displaced Israeli communities, reflecting a continued military presence to shield Israeli citizens.

The announcement was made during a ceremony in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where Katz also discussed advancing settlements there and achieving sovereignty. As housing units are slated for development in Beit El, the issue of Israeli settlements is expected to be a pivotal topic in the upcoming 2026 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)