Israel's Ambitious 110 Billion Defense Initiative
Israel announces a $110 billion initiative for developing an autonomous arms industry. Prime Minister Netanyahu emphasizes the importance of reducing reliance on foreign supplies, aiming for independent production within Israel. This significant investment underscores Israel's commitment to bolstering national defense through local arms manufacturing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 24-12-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 19:03 IST
- Country:
- Israel
In a significant move towards self-reliance, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disclosed on Wednesday that the nation will allocate 350 billion shekels ($110 billion) to establish an independent arms industry.
Speaking at a ceremony for new pilots, Netanyahu highlighted Israel's strategy to diminish its reliance on foreign countries for defense supplies while continuing to acquire essential materials.
Netanyahu expressed the ambition for Israel to manufacture its own arms as much as possible, aiming to decrease dependency even on allies.
ALSO READ
Pentagon Report: China's Expanding Military and Space Cooperation
Odisha Greenlights Massive Investment Boost with 11 Industrial Projects
NHAI Initiative Paves New Path with Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust Approval
Tragic Jet Crash Claims Lives of Libyan Military Chiefs
Tensions Rise as Global Leaders Clash Over Visa Bans, Elections, and Military Moves