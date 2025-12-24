Israel's Ambitious 110 Billion Defense Initiative

In a significant move towards self-reliance, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disclosed on Wednesday that the nation will allocate 350 billion shekels ($110 billion) to establish an independent arms industry.

Speaking at a ceremony for new pilots, Netanyahu highlighted Israel's strategy to diminish its reliance on foreign countries for defense supplies while continuing to acquire essential materials.

Netanyahu expressed the ambition for Israel to manufacture its own arms as much as possible, aiming to decrease dependency even on allies.