Left Menu

Israel's Ambitious 110 Billion Defense Initiative

Israel announces a $110 billion initiative for developing an autonomous arms industry. Prime Minister Netanyahu emphasizes the importance of reducing reliance on foreign supplies, aiming for independent production within Israel. This significant investment underscores Israel's commitment to bolstering national defense through local arms manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 24-12-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 19:03 IST
Israel's Ambitious 110 Billion Defense Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant move towards self-reliance, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disclosed on Wednesday that the nation will allocate 350 billion shekels ($110 billion) to establish an independent arms industry.

Speaking at a ceremony for new pilots, Netanyahu highlighted Israel's strategy to diminish its reliance on foreign countries for defense supplies while continuing to acquire essential materials.

Netanyahu expressed the ambition for Israel to manufacture its own arms as much as possible, aiming to decrease dependency even on allies.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025