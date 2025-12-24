Rape Accused Escapes Custody After Hospital Visit

In a dramatic turn of events, a man facing serious charges of rape and violations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act managed to escape police custody on Wednesday. The accused fled from the emergency ward of a local medical college shortly after his arrest.

Identified as Javed alias Chand Babu, the 28-year-old suspect was apprehended during a police operation after opening fire on officers. The ensuing exchange of gunfire left Javed with a leg injury, leading to his arrest and the recovery of a country-made pistol and cartridges.

Despite being under police watch, Javed managed to elude his guards, prompting the suspension of a sub-inspector and four other officers for negligence. Efforts are ongoing to recapture the fugitive as authorities intensify the search.

(With inputs from agencies.)