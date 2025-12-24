Left Menu

Current US Domestic News Summary: Major Highlights

A suspect is dead after a police officer was killed in Delaware. The Trump administration faces lawsuits over ending protections for South Sudanese migrants and corporate DEI policies. U.S. consumer confidence dips. Blasts at a Pennsylvania nursing home claimed two lives. Martha Stewart joins Swansea City as a co-owner.

Updated: 24-12-2025 18:33 IST
A suspect was killed after the fatal shooting of a police officer in Wilmington, Delaware. The incident occurred at the Department of Motor Vehicles, where an active shooter situation unfolded before police apprehended the suspect.

In another development, 25,000 hopefuls have shown interest in Trump's recruitment of AI specialists as part of his Tech Force initiative. Meanwhile, the Trump administration faces legal challenges over ending temporary protections for South Sudanese migrants and pushing back against companies' diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies.

In economic news, U.S. consumer confidence fell in December, signaling potential decline in consumer spending. Lastly, explosions at a Pennsylvania nursing home claimed the lives of two people, emphasizing the ongoing challenges facing emergency response protocols.

