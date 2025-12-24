Left Menu

Village Tension: Building Supplier Survives Shooting Over Water Dispute

A building material supplier narrowly escaped a shooting by an individual over a water supply dispute in Bar-Gurjar village. The accused, Dinesh alias Dhanni, was arrested following the incident. The altercation stemmed from threatening calls, and an FIR has been filed under various legal sections.

Village Tension: Building Supplier Survives Shooting Over Water Dispute
In a shocking incident at Bar-Gurjar village, a building material supplier, Jaiveer, narrowly avoided injury after Dinesh alias Dhanni allegedly opened fire over a water supply dispute.

The confrontation escalated after threatening phone calls from Dinesh, demanding Jaiveer halt his water supply under threat of violence. With bullets hitting nearby vehicles, Jaiveer made a narrow escape.

Authorities have arrested the accused and filed an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act, initiating a thorough investigation into the matter.

