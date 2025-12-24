Village Tension: Building Supplier Survives Shooting Over Water Dispute
A building material supplier narrowly escaped a shooting by an individual over a water supply dispute in Bar-Gurjar village. The accused, Dinesh alias Dhanni, was arrested following the incident. The altercation stemmed from threatening calls, and an FIR has been filed under various legal sections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 24-12-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 21:48 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident at Bar-Gurjar village, a building material supplier, Jaiveer, narrowly avoided injury after Dinesh alias Dhanni allegedly opened fire over a water supply dispute.
The confrontation escalated after threatening phone calls from Dinesh, demanding Jaiveer halt his water supply under threat of violence. With bullets hitting nearby vehicles, Jaiveer made a narrow escape.
Authorities have arrested the accused and filed an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act, initiating a thorough investigation into the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- shooting
- water dispute
- Thar
- Jaiveer
- Dinesh Bhurji
- firing
- Bar-Gurjar
- village
- supplier
- threat