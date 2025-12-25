Tragedy in Narayanpur: Police Jawan's Tragic End

A tragic event unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district as a police jawan, identified as Pingal Juri, died by suicide. The incident occurred during his duty at Kodnar police camp, situated in the Naxalite-affected Kohkameta area.

Juri reportedly used his service rifle to inflict fatal injuries on himself. Despite being immediately transported to a hospital, he could not be saved and died on the way.

Preliminary investigations indicate potential health issues as a motive for this drastic action. However, further inquiries are ongoing to determine the precise factors that led to this tragedy. Alarmingly, nearly 190 security personnel have died by suicide in the state over the past seven years.

(With inputs from agencies.)