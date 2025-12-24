Left Menu

Political Rivalry Ends in Tragic Murder in Chhattisgarh

Authorities have detained three individuals and a teenager in connection with the murder of a local BJP leader in Chhattisgarh. The victim, Akshay Garg, was allegedly killed due to a political and professional rivalry. Police have confiscated weapons and a vehicle involved, while investigations proceed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Updated: 24-12-2025 20:51 IST
In a chilling incident of political and professional rivalry gone wrong, police in Chhattisgarh's Korba district have arrested three men and detained a teenager following the murder of a local BJP leader.

Akshay Garg, a construction contractor and member of the Katghora janpad panchayat, was fatally attacked by three masked men with sharp weapons in Keshalpur village during an inspection of a road construction project under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

Authorities believe the incident stemmed from resentment and rivalry, as suspect Mirza Mustaq Ahmed blamed his professional setbacks on Garg's influence. The police have seized weapons, a vehicle, and charged the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, continuing to investigate the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

