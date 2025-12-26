Lawyer for Malaysia's Najib says he does not intend to seek stay of sentencing in 1MDB trial
Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 16:14 IST
The defence lawyer for jailed former Malaysian premier Najib Razak said he did not intend to request a stay of sentencing, after the former leader was convicted on Friday of multiple charges in relation to the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal.
Najib, 72, has been in prison since August 2022 after a conviction in an earlier case involving 1Malaysia Development Berhad, which he co-founded in 2009 while premier.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
