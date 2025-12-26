Lawyer for Malaysia's Najib says he does not intend to seek stay of sentencing in 1MDB trial

The ‌defence lawyer for jailed former Malaysian premier ⁠Najib Razak said he did not intend to request ​a stay of sentencing, ‍after the former leader was convicted on Friday of ⁠multiple ‌charges ⁠in relation to the multibillion-dollar 1MDB ‍scandal.

Najib, 72, has been ​in prison since August ⁠2022 after a conviction in ⁠an earlier case involving 1Malaysia Development Berhad, which ⁠he co-founded in 2009 ⁠while ‌premier.

