Left Menu

Lawyer for Malaysia's Najib says he does not intend to seek stay of sentencing in 1MDB trial

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 16:14 IST
Lawyer for Malaysia's Najib says he does not intend to seek stay of sentencing in 1MDB trial

The ‌defence lawyer for jailed former Malaysian premier ⁠Najib Razak said he did not intend to request ​a stay of sentencing, ‍after the former leader was convicted on Friday of ⁠multiple ‌charges ⁠in relation to the multibillion-dollar 1MDB ‍scandal.

Najib, 72, has been ​in prison since August ⁠2022 after a conviction in ⁠an earlier case involving 1Malaysia Development Berhad, which ⁠he co-founded in 2009 ⁠while ‌premier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi govt considering revival of shared taxi rides to curb pollution

Delhi govt considering revival of shared taxi rides to curb pollution

 India
2
Centre simplifies coal mine approvals by empowering company boards

Centre simplifies coal mine approvals by empowering company boards

 India
3
Palestinian man kills 2 in car-ramming, stabbing attack in northern Israel, police say

Palestinian man kills 2 in car-ramming, stabbing attack in northern Israel, ...

 Israel
4
Schoolboy run over by car in UP's Kushinagar

Schoolboy run over by car in UP's Kushinagar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025