Mysterious Blaze in Odisha: Questions Arise Over Shopkeeper's Death
The charred body of a 45-year-old man was discovered in his shop in Odisha's Kendrapara district. Locals suspect foul play, despite initial reports suggesting an accidental fire. The incident prompted a road blockade as family and villagers demand a thorough investigation and justice.
Updated: 27-12-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 13:45 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Odisha's Kendrapara district when the charred remains of a 45-year-old man were discovered in his shop, sparking allegations of foul play.
The man, identified as Subas Mallik, was allegedly asleep inside when the shop, located in Kudangagari market, was set afire by unknown individuals. Locals claim the shop's door was locked from the outside.
Amid suspicions of a malicious act, a case has been registered, and a scientific team is investigating. A road blockade by family and villagers pressed for action, which was lifted after police assurances of strict measures.
