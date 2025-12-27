Tragedy on Kan-etsu Expressway: Snowpile Sparks Fiery Chaos
A massive crash involving 67 vehicles on Japan's Kan-etsu Expressway resulted in two deaths and 26 injuries as snowy conditions plagued the area. The incident began with a collision between two trucks. A subsequent fire consumed 20 vehicles, closing parts of the expressway for investigation and cleanup.
A massive collision on Japan's Kan-etsu Expressway has resulted in a tragic loss of life, with two people killed and 26 injured in snowy conditions. The incident marks a grim start to the nation's year-end holiday travel.
The pileup, which involved 67 vehicles, began with a crash between two trucks in the town of Minakami, located approximately 160 kilometers northwest of Tokyo. The initial accident caused a chain reaction, with scores of vehicles unable to stop due to the icy road conditions.
A devastating fire erupted at the end of the pileup, engulfing 20 vehicles and leaving one truck driver dead along with a passenger from Tokyo. The expressway remains closed as authorities conduct investigations and clean-up operations.
