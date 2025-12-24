Queue Altercation Leads to Stabbing at Delhi Gurudwara

In an alarming incident at a northwest Delhi gurdwara, two teenagers were apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 22-year-old man during a fierce dispute over queue-jumping. The altercation, which unfolded at the Singalpur gurdwara, saw the involvement of Sumit Barman and Anuj Thakur, both 18.

The event escalated at around 8:30 pm on Monday when the duo allegedly tried to bypass the queue, sparking a physical confrontation with Rajeev, the victim. Reports indicate Anuj restrained Rajeev while Sumit attacked him with a knife.

Following the attack, police intervened and quickly transported the injured individuals to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital. Authorities registered a case under relevant legal sections, and subsequent investigations, aided by local intelligence, have led to the arrest and confession of the accused. Further inquiries continue to unravel more details.

(With inputs from agencies.)