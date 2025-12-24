Queue Altercation Leads to Stabbing at Delhi Gurudwara
Two teenagers were arrested for allegedly stabbing a man during a dispute over breaking a queue at a gurdwara in Delhi. Accused individuals, Sumit Barman and Anuj Thakur, attempted to jump the queue, leading to a violent scuffle that resulted in a stabbing. Police investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In an alarming incident at a northwest Delhi gurdwara, two teenagers were apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 22-year-old man during a fierce dispute over queue-jumping. The altercation, which unfolded at the Singalpur gurdwara, saw the involvement of Sumit Barman and Anuj Thakur, both 18.
The event escalated at around 8:30 pm on Monday when the duo allegedly tried to bypass the queue, sparking a physical confrontation with Rajeev, the victim. Reports indicate Anuj restrained Rajeev while Sumit attacked him with a knife.
Following the attack, police intervened and quickly transported the injured individuals to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital. Authorities registered a case under relevant legal sections, and subsequent investigations, aided by local intelligence, have led to the arrest and confession of the accused. Further inquiries continue to unravel more details.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- stabbing
- gurdwara
- queue
- altercation
- arrest
- teenagers
- police
- investigation
- crime
ALSO READ
Interstate Human Trafficking Gang Arrested: Two Newborns Rescued
Elusive Tenant Nabbed: Two-Year Fugitive Hunt Ends in Arrest
Real Estate Developer Arrested After Birthday Firecracker Fest Causes Traffic Chaos
Political Drama in Nanded: Kidnapping, Allegations, and Arrests
Trust Betrayed: Clerk's Promise of Marriage Ends in Arrest