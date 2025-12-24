Left Menu

Queue Altercation Leads to Stabbing at Delhi Gurudwara

Two teenagers were arrested for allegedly stabbing a man during a dispute over breaking a queue at a gurdwara in Delhi. Accused individuals, Sumit Barman and Anuj Thakur, attempted to jump the queue, leading to a violent scuffle that resulted in a stabbing. Police investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 17:52 IST
Queue Altercation Leads to Stabbing at Delhi Gurudwara
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an alarming incident at a northwest Delhi gurdwara, two teenagers were apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 22-year-old man during a fierce dispute over queue-jumping. The altercation, which unfolded at the Singalpur gurdwara, saw the involvement of Sumit Barman and Anuj Thakur, both 18.

The event escalated at around 8:30 pm on Monday when the duo allegedly tried to bypass the queue, sparking a physical confrontation with Rajeev, the victim. Reports indicate Anuj restrained Rajeev while Sumit attacked him with a knife.

Following the attack, police intervened and quickly transported the injured individuals to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital. Authorities registered a case under relevant legal sections, and subsequent investigations, aided by local intelligence, have led to the arrest and confession of the accused. Further inquiries continue to unravel more details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025