Tezpur University's Struggle: 100 Days of Protest Against VC

In a significant development, Tezpur University's stakeholders have launched a 24-hour hunger strike, marking a somber milestone in their prolonged struggle against alleged malpractices by Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh. The protest, which began in mid-September, has now reached its centenary, with no resolution in sight.

Situated on the north bank of the Brahmaputra in Assam's Sonitpur district, the university has been gripped by escalating demonstrations, calling for Singh's removal over corruption allegations. The Tezpur University United Forum (TUUF) has expressed discontent over the absence of any concrete action, arguing that Singh's continued absence has paralyzed the institution administratively.

The tensions have heightened due to accusations of disrespect towards cultural icon Zubeen Garg and alleged ecological damage on campus. As resignations begin to pile up, the stakeholders demand national attention to address what they perceive as a systemic governance failure, threatening the university's credibility and integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)