Left Menu

United for Mumbai: Thackeray Calls for Alliance in Civic Elections

Raj Thackeray, leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, called for unity between his party and the Shiv Sena (UBT) to secure a victory in the upcoming Mumbai civic polls. He emphasized the importance of maintaining Mumbai's integrity and urged party workers to set differences aside for the election's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 15:33 IST
United for Mumbai: Thackeray Calls for Alliance in Civic Elections
Raj Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

The leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Raj Thackeray, has urged his party members to form a united front with Shiv Sena (UBT) for the upcoming civic polls in Mumbai, asserting the need to 'save Mumbai' and discourage plans to separate the city from Maharashtra.

Speaking at the Rangasharda auditorium, he highlighted the importance of the polls for the Marathi community and Maharashtra. Quoting Thackeray, party leader Bala Nandgaonkar emphasized, 'No fight is bigger than Maharashtra,' urging members to put aside differences.

In a strategic move, the alliance aims to include the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), with nomination forms being distributed shortly. Despite some discord over nominations, Thackeray encouraged patience, emphasizing this is not the final election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha's Chilly Spell: A Cold Wave Envelops the State

Odisha's Chilly Spell: A Cold Wave Envelops the State

 India
2
Deadly Clash: Turkish Police and IS Militants Engage in Intense Gunfight

Deadly Clash: Turkish Police and IS Militants Engage in Intense Gunfight

 Global
3
Supreme Court Pause on Aravalli Redefinition: A Triumph for Environmentalists

Supreme Court Pause on Aravalli Redefinition: A Triumph for Environmentalist...

 India
4
China Opposes Israel's Recognition of Somaliland Independence

China Opposes Israel's Recognition of Somaliland Independence

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025