United for Mumbai: Thackeray Calls for Alliance in Civic Elections

The leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Raj Thackeray, has urged his party members to form a united front with Shiv Sena (UBT) for the upcoming civic polls in Mumbai, asserting the need to 'save Mumbai' and discourage plans to separate the city from Maharashtra.

Speaking at the Rangasharda auditorium, he highlighted the importance of the polls for the Marathi community and Maharashtra. Quoting Thackeray, party leader Bala Nandgaonkar emphasized, 'No fight is bigger than Maharashtra,' urging members to put aside differences.

In a strategic move, the alliance aims to include the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), with nomination forms being distributed shortly. Despite some discord over nominations, Thackeray encouraged patience, emphasizing this is not the final election.

(With inputs from agencies.)