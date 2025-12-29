Owaisi Condemns Lynching, Calls for Stronger Indo-Bangla Relations

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed strong condemnation on Monday over the lynching of Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh. He urged Muhammad Yunus, head of the interim government, to take immediate action against the culprits.

Owaisi pointed out the presence of Pakistan's ISI and Chinese elements opposed to India in Bangladesh, advocating for stronger relations with the neighboring nation. He emphasized that such incidents contradict constitutional principles and condemned all forms of lynching.

Furthermore, Owaisi criticized incidents in India, highlighting cases like Joel Sheikh in Odisha and Angel Chakma in Dehradun, as evidence of vigilantes undermining legal systems. He called for adherence to the rule of law and expressed hope that such acts are not endorsed by political entities.