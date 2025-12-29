Left Menu

Owaisi Condemns Lynching, Calls for Stronger Indo-Bangla Relations

Asaduddin Owaisi condemns the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh and urges action from local authorities. He highlights the involvement of Pakistan’s ISI and China in the region, and stresses the need for improved Indo-Bangladesh relations. Owaisi supports India's steps to strengthen ties with Bangladesh against religious-driven violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-12-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 16:23 IST
Asaduddin Owaisi
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed strong condemnation on Monday over the lynching of Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh. He urged Muhammad Yunus, head of the interim government, to take immediate action against the culprits.

Owaisi pointed out the presence of Pakistan's ISI and Chinese elements opposed to India in Bangladesh, advocating for stronger relations with the neighboring nation. He emphasized that such incidents contradict constitutional principles and condemned all forms of lynching.

Furthermore, Owaisi criticized incidents in India, highlighting cases like Joel Sheikh in Odisha and Angel Chakma in Dehradun, as evidence of vigilantes undermining legal systems. He called for adherence to the rule of law and expressed hope that such acts are not endorsed by political entities.

