Cyber Fraud Bust: Unmasking the Fake License Ringleader

Authorities in Maharashtra's Jalna district arrested Biddaraj Pramod Yadav, the alleged ringleader of a gang issuing fake driving licenses through a counterfeit website. Following a coordinated search, police seized evidence, including electronic devices. The accused is in police custody as further investigations proceed into the cybercrime network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 19:43 IST
  India

In a significant crackdown, police in Maharashtra's Jalna district, joined by cyber police units, have apprehended Biddaraj Pramod Yadav, the alleged mastermind behind a cyber fraud scheme. This operation involved creating a fake website to issue fraudulent learner driving licences and illicitly accessing government computer systems.

The crackdown followed a complaint filed by the Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector and the Deputy Regional Transport Officer. Earlier arrests included Faisal Bashir Mir from Jammu and Kashmir and Mujahid, known as Don Raisoddin Ansari, from Jalna. These actions come after the case was registered at the Jalna police station on November 26.

Efforts to capture Yadav included a coordinated search spanning locations like Patna, Simri Bakhtiyarpur, and Saharsa, culminating in his arrest on December 23. Police confiscated items including a laptop, an iPhone, and a thumb impression machine, valued at approximately Rs 1.46 lakh. Yadav has been remanded to four days of police custody as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

