BJP Slams Rehiring of Retired Official in J&K

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Jammu and Kashmir administration under Omar Abdullah for its controversial appointment of a retired official. The decision has sparked outrage as the government named Bashir Ahmad, who has retired, as officer on special duty (OSD) to Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather.

BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur condemned the appointment, labeling it as a move insensitive to the youth, who are in dire need of employment opportunities. "Such comfort appointments at a time when young individuals are left waiting for government jobs, some even turning overage, sends a demoralising message," said Thakur.

Thakur urged the government to prioritize youth employment by filling vacant posts through a transparent recruitment process rather than recycling retired officials. He stressed the need for the government to realign its priorities to better reflect the aspirations of the younger generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)