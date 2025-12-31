Puri's Grand New Year Celebrations Under Tight Security
Puri was under a tight security watch as thousands of devotees visited for New Year blessings at the Shree Jagannath Temple. With over 3.5 lakh attendees expected, the administration deployed significant resources, including 2,100 police personnel and 344 CCTV cameras, to ensure a safe celebration.
Puri witnessed unprecedented security measures on Wednesday as throngs of pilgrims gathered to mark the New Year and seek blessings from Lord Jagannath.
With an estimated influx of over 3.5 lakh visitors, the administration orchestrated meticulous plans, deploying 70 platoons and installing 344 CCTV cameras. Puri SP Prateek Singh noted the heightened measures were a response to past irregularities.
Shree Jagannath Temple Administration head Arabinda Padhee confirmed temple doors would open at 2 am, while Puri district collector Dibya Jyoti Parida suspended government leaves to manage the crowd effectively.
