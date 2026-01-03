Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Ahead of Maharashtra Civic Elections

Maharashtra BJP President Ravindra Chavan urged Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to introspect after alleging corruption in the BJP-ruled Pimpri Chinchwad civic body. Chavan claims these allegations aim to set a false narrative before the January elections and advocates introspection from Pawar, emphasizing electoral dynamics amid NCP-BJP alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 03-01-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 17:23 IST
Political Tensions Rise Ahead of Maharashtra Civic Elections
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated response to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's allegations of ongoing corruption within the Pimpri Chinchwad civic body, Maharashtra BJP President Ravindra Chavan has suggested that Pawar should 'introspect.' Chavan claims the accusations are part of a broader strategy to establish a misleading narrative in anticipation of the civic body elections scheduled for January 15.

The civic body, once governed by the BJP, is a significant topic of discussion as both BJP and NCP, Pawar's party and an ally in the current ruling governance, prepare for the upcoming polls. Chavan advised Pawar to consider the broader implications of his statements, especially those potentially targeting the party led by PM Narendra Modi.

As electoral tensions mount, Chavan pointed to the political dynamics, where BJP candidates ran unopposed due to alliances with the Shiv Sena in certain areas. Meanwhile, Pawar defended ticket allocations to candidates with criminal allegations, highlighting past accusations against himself. He emphasized the need to dismantle corruption linked to irregular civic projects.

TRENDING

1
Dawn of Uncertainty: U.S. Military Seizes Venezuelan Capital

Dawn of Uncertainty: U.S. Military Seizes Venezuelan Capital

 Global
2
Morocco Warned Against Overconfidence in AFCON Clash with Tanzania

Morocco Warned Against Overconfidence in AFCON Clash with Tanzania

 Morocco
3
Gandhinagar Grapples with Suspected Typhoid Outbreak

Gandhinagar Grapples with Suspected Typhoid Outbreak

 India
4
Chouhan Urges Strategic Budget Use to Boost Agriculture

Chouhan Urges Strategic Budget Use to Boost Agriculture

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026