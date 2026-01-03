Political Tensions Rise Ahead of Maharashtra Civic Elections

In a heated response to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's allegations of ongoing corruption within the Pimpri Chinchwad civic body, Maharashtra BJP President Ravindra Chavan has suggested that Pawar should 'introspect.' Chavan claims the accusations are part of a broader strategy to establish a misleading narrative in anticipation of the civic body elections scheduled for January 15.

The civic body, once governed by the BJP, is a significant topic of discussion as both BJP and NCP, Pawar's party and an ally in the current ruling governance, prepare for the upcoming polls. Chavan advised Pawar to consider the broader implications of his statements, especially those potentially targeting the party led by PM Narendra Modi.

As electoral tensions mount, Chavan pointed to the political dynamics, where BJP candidates ran unopposed due to alliances with the Shiv Sena in certain areas. Meanwhile, Pawar defended ticket allocations to candidates with criminal allegations, highlighting past accusations against himself. He emphasized the need to dismantle corruption linked to irregular civic projects.