Iran's Protests: A Nation on Edge Amid Economic Struggles and Political Tensions

The Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, reiterated his stance on Saturday, insisting that 'rioters must be put in their place,' following a week of intense protests spurred by the nation's faltering economy. At least 10 lives have been lost amid the turmoil, as security forces move to suppress the unrest.

These demonstrations, the largest since 2022, come in the wake of direct warnings from US President Donald Trump, who cautioned that the US would intervene if Iran violently dealt with peaceful protesters. Khamenei accused foreign entities, including the United States and Israel, of inciting unrest, aligning with long-standing allegations against external forces undermining Iran.

Despite overtures from Iran's civilian government under President Masoud Pezeshkian to negotiate with protesters, the economic grievances fueling the dissent remain unresolved. The declining value of Iran's rial and other ongoing challenges add to the population's frustrations with the country's theocratic leadership.