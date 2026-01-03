Unrest Erupts Amid Economic Struggles and Political Tensions in Iran

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared unyielding resistance amid threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to support Iranian protesters. The country is facing mounting unrest fueled by staggering inflation and a faltering economy, exacerbated by international sanctions.

In a recorded television statement, Khamenei affirmed the Islamic Republic's resolve against 'enemies' and condemned rioters. Demonstrations erupted nationwide as the economy crumbles under a weakened rial. Amnesty groups have reported over ten fatalities and mass detentions in the wake of escalating protests.

Authorities acknowledge the economic grievances but respond with force in some instances. President Trump indicated readiness to intervene without outlining specific actions. The political atmosphere intensifies as Iran faces challenges from both domestic unrest and international pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)