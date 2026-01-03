Arrest of CPI(ML) Leaders Sparks Outcry Amidst Adivasi Land Struggles

In a dramatic turn of events, the Central Committee of the CPI(ML) Liberation reported on Saturday the arrest of party leaders Sudhakar Yadav and Jeera Bharti in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. These arrests, described as 'arbitrary and authoritarian' by the party, have sparked a significant backlash from party supporters and activists in the region.

Yadav and Bharti, prominent figures in the fight for Adivasi land rights, were reportedly detained around 3:30 pm in the Adalhat police station area without any legal warrant or explanation. The Left party has condemned these actions, emphasizing the leaders' role in advocating for the rights of Adivasis under the Forest Rights Act and opposing forced displacements.

The situation escalated with reports of a bulldozer operation in the Adivasi settlement of Tendua Khurd, leading to injuries and unrest among the local population. Despite assurances from local authorities to halt such actions, the Left party claims aggressive methods continue. The CPI(ML) Liberation has called for the immediate release of Yadav and Bharti and an end to these oppressive tactics.

