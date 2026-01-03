Left Menu

Arrest of CPI(ML) Leaders Sparks Outcry Amidst Adivasi Land Struggles

CPI(ML) Liberation leaders Sudhakar Yadav and Jeera Bharti have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh with no warrant, raising concerns about their activism for Adivasi land rights. The Left party demands their release and exposure of 'bulldozer actions' against tribal settlements, highlighting ongoing land rights disputes in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 22:05 IST
Arrest of CPI(ML) Leaders Sparks Outcry Amidst Adivasi Land Struggles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, the Central Committee of the CPI(ML) Liberation reported on Saturday the arrest of party leaders Sudhakar Yadav and Jeera Bharti in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. These arrests, described as 'arbitrary and authoritarian' by the party, have sparked a significant backlash from party supporters and activists in the region.

Yadav and Bharti, prominent figures in the fight for Adivasi land rights, were reportedly detained around 3:30 pm in the Adalhat police station area without any legal warrant or explanation. The Left party has condemned these actions, emphasizing the leaders' role in advocating for the rights of Adivasis under the Forest Rights Act and opposing forced displacements.

The situation escalated with reports of a bulldozer operation in the Adivasi settlement of Tendua Khurd, leading to injuries and unrest among the local population. Despite assurances from local authorities to halt such actions, the Left party claims aggressive methods continue. The CPI(ML) Liberation has called for the immediate release of Yadav and Bharti and an end to these oppressive tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Bidding: Mumbai Dangals' Strategic Wins at Pro Wrestling League Auction

High-Stakes Bidding: Mumbai Dangals' Strategic Wins at Pro Wrestling League ...

 India
2
Ekstrom Accelerates to Victory in Dakar Rally Prologue

Ekstrom Accelerates to Victory in Dakar Rally Prologue

 Global
3
Dramatic U.S. Operation Ousts Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Dramatic U.S. Operation Ousts Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

 Venezuela
4
BMC Elections Candidates Receive Their Symbols

BMC Elections Candidates Receive Their Symbols

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026