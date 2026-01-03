Left Menu

Major Marijuana Bust at IGI Airport: Key Suspect Arrested

Marijuana worth over Rs 10 crore was seized at Indira Gandhi International Airport. A passenger arriving from Bangkok was flagged after requesting his baggage to be offloaded. Examination revealed 11 packets of marijuana in his possession, leading to his arrest.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport seized marijuana worth over Rs 10 crore.

The incident unfolded when a passenger, who arrived from Bangkok on December 31, was scheduled to fly to Colombo the following day. The suspect aroused suspicion after requesting to have his checked-in baggage offloaded.

Upon detailed examination, customs officers discovered 11 packets of green-colored narcotic substance, confirmed as marijuana, weighing a total of 10,275 grams. The contraband's market value is estimated at Rs 10.27 crore, resulting in the passenger's arrest.

