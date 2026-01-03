Major Marijuana Bust at IGI Airport: Key Suspect Arrested

In a significant drug bust, customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport seized marijuana worth over Rs 10 crore.

The incident unfolded when a passenger, who arrived from Bangkok on December 31, was scheduled to fly to Colombo the following day. The suspect aroused suspicion after requesting to have his checked-in baggage offloaded.

Upon detailed examination, customs officers discovered 11 packets of green-colored narcotic substance, confirmed as marijuana, weighing a total of 10,275 grams. The contraband's market value is estimated at Rs 10.27 crore, resulting in the passenger's arrest.