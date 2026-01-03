Left Menu

Venezuelan Oil Operations Remain Unscathed Amid U.S. Attacks

Venezuelan state-run energy company PDVSA reported that its oil production and refining operations remained normal despite U.S. attacks aimed at President Nicolas Maduro. Although the port of La Guaira suffered severe damage, key PDVSA facilities were unharmed, according to sources familiar with the company's status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 16:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Venezuelan state-owned energy giant PDVSA announced that its oil production and refining operations continued as usual on Saturday, despite recent U.S. attacks targeting President Nicolas Maduro. Early assessments indicated that critical oil infrastructures were untouched, according to knowledgeable sources within the company's operations.

While the core facilities of PDVSA escaped damage, the port of La Guaira near Caracas was not as fortunate. The port, which is one of the largest in the country but not utilized for oil activities, reportedly experienced significant destruction, a source confirmed.

This latest situation leaves Venezuela's oil industry largely intact, even as geopolitical tensions with the U.S. persist. The incident underscores the resilience of PDVSA's infrastructure amidst external pressures.

