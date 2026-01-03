Left Menu

Barber Arrested for Allegedly Playing Provocative Songs in Salon

A barber in Palghar district was arrested by MBVV Police for allegedly playing anti-national songs at his salon. Identified as Abdul Rehman Shah from Uttar Pradesh, he was taken into custody after locals complained about repeated warnings being ignored. The police are investigating the audio content's source.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 03-01-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 15:41 IST
Barber Arrested for Allegedly Playing Provocative Songs in Salon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A barber from the Palghar district, 25-year-old Abdul Rehman Shah, was arrested by the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Police for allegedly playing anti-national songs at his Naigaon salon, officers reported on Saturday.

Shah, who hails from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, has been in the area for several years. Residents complained that he played provocative songs regularly, ignoring previous warnings. Police arrested him in Vasai taluka under section 197 (1) (d) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to publishing or circulating false information that threatens national unity.

After being presented to a local court, Shah was remanded into police custody. Authorities are determining the source of these songs and why they were played publicly despite local objections, a police spokesperson confirmed.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Erupt as US Strikes Venezuela: Maduro Captured

Tensions Erupt as US Strikes Venezuela: Maduro Captured

 Venezuela
2
Abhishek Banerjee Ramps Up TMC's Battle Against BJP and EC in Bengal

Abhishek Banerjee Ramps Up TMC's Battle Against BJP and EC in Bengal

 India
3
Italy Monitors Italian Community Amid Venezuela's Unrest

Italy Monitors Italian Community Amid Venezuela's Unrest

 Italy
4
U.S. Arrests Venezuelan President Maduro: A Bold Move

U.S. Arrests Venezuelan President Maduro: A Bold Move

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026