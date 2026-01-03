Barber Arrested for Allegedly Playing Provocative Songs in Salon

A barber from the Palghar district, 25-year-old Abdul Rehman Shah, was arrested by the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Police for allegedly playing anti-national songs at his Naigaon salon, officers reported on Saturday.

Shah, who hails from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, has been in the area for several years. Residents complained that he played provocative songs regularly, ignoring previous warnings. Police arrested him in Vasai taluka under section 197 (1) (d) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to publishing or circulating false information that threatens national unity.

After being presented to a local court, Shah was remanded into police custody. Authorities are determining the source of these songs and why they were played publicly despite local objections, a police spokesperson confirmed.