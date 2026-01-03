Congress Launches Nationwide 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram'

The Congress party is set to launch a nationwide protest, titled 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram', opposing the recently enacted VB G-RAM-G Act. The campaign, running from January 10 to February 25, demands reinstatement of MGNREGA as a rights-based law, emphasizing the right to work and local governance through Panchayati Raj institutions.

In a joint press conference, Congress leaders K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh accused the Centre of undermining federalism by centralizing employment decisions under the new Act. They announced a series of grassroots activities ranging from local chaupals to state-level gheraos, aiming to mobilize rural communities.

Congress leaders criticized the new law, highlighting its potential negative impact on state finances and employment guarantees. They pledged to consult opposition alliances for a unified approach against the Act, and plan to challenge its constitutionality in court, reinforcing their demand for its full withdrawal.