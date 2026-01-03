Left Menu

Congress Launches Nationwide 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram'

The Congress announced a nationwide movement, 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram', to oppose the VB G-RAM-G Act and restore MGNREGA as a rights-based law. Organizing protests from January 10 to February 25, the party aims to defend the right to work and protect Panchayati Raj institutions, rallying support from opposition-ruled states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 16:23 IST
Congress Launches Nationwide 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram'
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party is set to launch a nationwide protest, titled 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram', opposing the recently enacted VB G-RAM-G Act. The campaign, running from January 10 to February 25, demands reinstatement of MGNREGA as a rights-based law, emphasizing the right to work and local governance through Panchayati Raj institutions.

In a joint press conference, Congress leaders K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh accused the Centre of undermining federalism by centralizing employment decisions under the new Act. They announced a series of grassroots activities ranging from local chaupals to state-level gheraos, aiming to mobilize rural communities.

Congress leaders criticized the new law, highlighting its potential negative impact on state finances and employment guarantees. They pledged to consult opposition alliances for a unified approach against the Act, and plan to challenge its constitutionality in court, reinforcing their demand for its full withdrawal.

TRENDING

1
OPPO Reno15 Series: Revolutionizing Photography with Advanced AI Features

OPPO Reno15 Series: Revolutionizing Photography with Advanced AI Features

 India
2
Yemen Crisis: A Gulf Showdown

Yemen Crisis: A Gulf Showdown

 Global
3
Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Young Life at Dubepur Turn

Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Young Life at Dubepur Turn

 India
4
Cuba Condemns U.S. Actions as 'Criminal Attack' on Venezuela

Cuba Condemns U.S. Actions as 'Criminal Attack' on Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026