The global community has reacted strongly to the United States' military operations undertaken in Venezuela on Saturday morning, condemning the move as a violation of international law.

Russian officials criticized the U.S. for prioritizing ideological motives over diplomatic engagement, emphasizing the need for peaceful dialogue to resolve the crisis. The European Union echoed these sentiments, reaffirming Venezuela's lack of legitimate governance and urging restraint in all measures affecting the region.

The reactions reflect a unifying call from global leaders, including figures from Chile, Colombia, Iran, and Trinidad and Tobago, who emphasize the importance of respecting state sovereignty and working towards peaceful conflict resolution, warning against any exacerbation of regional tensions.