Left Menu

Global Condemnation: U.S. Strikes in Venezuela Stir Global Reactions

The U.S. military strikes on Venezuela have sparked widespread condemnation from international leaders and organizations, urging restraint and adherence to international law. Countries express concern over escalating tensions, with a call for dialogue and peaceful resolution to uphold regional peace and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 17:25 IST
Global Condemnation: U.S. Strikes in Venezuela Stir Global Reactions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The global community has reacted strongly to the United States' military operations undertaken in Venezuela on Saturday morning, condemning the move as a violation of international law.

Russian officials criticized the U.S. for prioritizing ideological motives over diplomatic engagement, emphasizing the need for peaceful dialogue to resolve the crisis. The European Union echoed these sentiments, reaffirming Venezuela's lack of legitimate governance and urging restraint in all measures affecting the region.

The reactions reflect a unifying call from global leaders, including figures from Chile, Colombia, Iran, and Trinidad and Tobago, who emphasize the importance of respecting state sovereignty and working towards peaceful conflict resolution, warning against any exacerbation of regional tensions.

TRENDING

1
Cuba Condemns U.S. Actions as 'Criminal Attack' on Venezuela

Cuba Condemns U.S. Actions as 'Criminal Attack' on Venezuela

 Global
2
Major Opium Bust in Ranchi: One Arrested

Major Opium Bust in Ranchi: One Arrested

 India
3
Dawn of Uncertainty: U.S. Military Seizes Venezuelan Capital

Dawn of Uncertainty: U.S. Military Seizes Venezuelan Capital

 Global
4
Morocco Warned Against Overconfidence in AFCON Clash with Tanzania

Morocco Warned Against Overconfidence in AFCON Clash with Tanzania

 Morocco

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026