Lula Condemns U.S. Military Action in Venezuela: A Call for Peaceful Resolution

In a bold statement on Saturday, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva criticized the United States' military intervention in Venezuela following the capture of its President, Nicolas Maduro. According to Lula, the action represents a severe breach of Venezuelan sovereignty, posing a dangerous precedent for global diplomacy.

Lula took to social media, urging the United Nations to respond decisively while reiterating Brazil's commitment to fostering dialogue and cooperation to defuse tensions. He emphasized that military interventions could lead to humanitarian crises and stressed Brazil's willingness to help mediate peaceful resolutions.

The unfolding geopolitical crisis prompted an emergency cabinet meeting in Brazil, with President Lula and top officials grappling with the implications of this U.S. intervention. Meanwhile, Venezuela tightened its border with Brazil, a significant route for refugees, as uncertainties loom over the region's stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)