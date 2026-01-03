Left Menu

Lula Condemns U.S. Military Action in Venezuela: A Call for Peaceful Resolution

Brazil's President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, condemned the U.S. military attack on Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, calling it an unacceptable violation of sovereignty. Lula urged a vigorous UN response and proposed Brazil as a mediator for peaceful dialogue between the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 19:32 IST
In a bold statement on Saturday, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva criticized the United States' military intervention in Venezuela following the capture of its President, Nicolas Maduro. According to Lula, the action represents a severe breach of Venezuelan sovereignty, posing a dangerous precedent for global diplomacy.

Lula took to social media, urging the United Nations to respond decisively while reiterating Brazil's commitment to fostering dialogue and cooperation to defuse tensions. He emphasized that military interventions could lead to humanitarian crises and stressed Brazil's willingness to help mediate peaceful resolutions.

The unfolding geopolitical crisis prompted an emergency cabinet meeting in Brazil, with President Lula and top officials grappling with the implications of this U.S. intervention. Meanwhile, Venezuela tightened its border with Brazil, a significant route for refugees, as uncertainties loom over the region's stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

