Global reactions poured in following the United States' military operations in Venezuela. Nations worldwide condemned the actions, raising concerns about American aggression and the breach of international law. Many leaders highlighted the importance of dialogue and peace, urging the need to alleviate regional tension through diplomatic means.

Russia's Foreign Ministry criticized the U.S. for prioritizing ideological motives over diplomatic relations and emphasized Latin America's need to remain a zone of peace. Argentina's President Javier Milei supported the actions, aligning with Trump, while Mexico voiced strong opposition, urging for dialogue as the path to resolution.

The European Union, along with countries like Spain and Chile, reiterated the necessity for a peaceful transition and respect for the UN Charter's principles. The situation in Venezuela continues to garner intensive international attention, reflecting the diverse geopolitical stances on military intervention and regional sovereignty.