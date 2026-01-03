BJP MLA's Son Caught in Drug Scandal

In a startling revelation, Sudheer, the son of BJP MLA Adinarayana Reddy from Andhra Pradesh, was found consuming narcotics in Telangana on Saturday. Following the discovery, he was sent to a de-addiction center, according to official sources.

Telangana's Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) inspected a villa where suspected drug use was reported. The inspection revealed Sudheer tested positive for narcotics while two other individuals tested negative, sparking further inquiry.

The YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh has claimed that Sudheer was previously involved in similar drug-related offenses. Authorities plan to counsel him and inform his family about the situation.