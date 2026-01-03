BJP MLA's Son Caught in Drug Scandal
Sudheer, son of Andhra Pradesh BJP MLA Adinarayana Reddy, was found consuming narcotics and sent to a de-addiction center. The incident occurred at a villa inspected by Telangana's EAGLE team. Sudheer tested positive while two others did not. The YSR Congress claims past involvement in drug cases.
- Country:
- India
In a startling revelation, Sudheer, the son of BJP MLA Adinarayana Reddy from Andhra Pradesh, was found consuming narcotics in Telangana on Saturday. Following the discovery, he was sent to a de-addiction center, according to official sources.
Telangana's Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) inspected a villa where suspected drug use was reported. The inspection revealed Sudheer tested positive for narcotics while two other individuals tested negative, sparking further inquiry.
The YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh has claimed that Sudheer was previously involved in similar drug-related offenses. Authorities plan to counsel him and inform his family about the situation.
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- MLA son
- drug scandal
- Andhra Pradesh
- EAGLE
- narcotics
- Sudheer
- de-addiction
- YSR Congress
- Telangana
ALSO READ
Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kashmir's Border Districts
Sports Roundup: Eagles Soar and Kyrgios Shines
Sports Frenzy: Eagles Soar, Toronto FC’s New Signing, Kyrgios' Controversial Win
Drug Bust: Woman's Arrest Uncovers Goa-Linked Narcotics Supply Chain
Bombay High Court Pushes for Swift Trial in Yemen National's Narcotics Case